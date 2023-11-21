Frankie Bird Drops New Song 'If I'm Being Honest,' Busy Philipps Shares Video Dancing to It

Busy Philipps is a fan of the new song “If I’m Being Honest” by Frankie Bird, and so are we!

The indie pop artist dropped the song last week with an accompanying live performance video and then Busy shared a video of herself dancing to the song while wearing a bikini.

“‘If I’m Being Honest’ is an empowering song about the release of all the pent up frustration I had at the end of my twenties as I reflected on who I had been surrounding myself with and who I wanted to let in moving forward,” Frankie said in a statement. “It’s a cathartic anthem about finally knowing your worth and not letting people walk all over you anymore. I was done letting that be my narrative and needed to write a ‘scream sing in the car kind of song’ to let it all go. This song helped me realize the right kind of friendships, relationships, and self love I deserved to have moving forward.”

Head inside to listen to the song and to watch Busy Philipps’ video…

After evolving into Frankie Bird, the rising star has released songs like “Twenty Nothing,” “When We Were Young,” and “Float.”

Listen to “If I’m Being Honest” below.

Watch Busy‘s video below.