'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Spyglass Media Group, the studio behind the Scream movies, has just shared a statement regarding the firing of Melissa Barrera, one of the leads of the upcoming Scream 7.

If you recall, the 33-year-old actress was dropped from the slasher film series’ next installment following her pro-Palestine comments amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” a spokesperson for the studio shared with Variety.

In addition, the director of the upcoming movie, Christopher Landon, took to social media to share his own statement, revealing the decision came from way above him.

“This is my statement: 💔 Everything sucks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision to make,” he shared on Twitter/X.

Christopher was named director of the next Scream movie back in August, taking over from Radio Silence.

