Kristen Stewart Crashed Robert Pattinson's Birthday Party This Year, 'Twilight' Director Reveals What Happened

Earlier this year, there was a mini Twilight party at Robert Pattinson‘s birthday party!

Catherine Hardwicke, who directed the first film in the saga, just recently revealed that she and Kristen Stewart both crashed the actor’s 37th birthday party back in May.

The directed opened up about the mini reunion during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“I went to Rob‘s birthday party recently. I kind of crashed with my friend Toni Collette, who had just done a movie with him,” Catherine shared.

“We had a fun thing, and then Kristen crashed it too. That was just a few months ago, and it was just like, ‘Oh my God!’ We all hugged each other, like, this is so crazy and cool,” she added about their interaction. “When Kristen walked into Rob’s birthday, she’s like, ‘Catherine? Rob’s birthday? What’s going on?’ I go, ‘I kind of crashed it with Toni.’ And she goes, ‘Well, I crashed it too.’”

During her appearance on the podcast, which was a full Twilight-themed episode, Catherine shared that she knew their chemistry was instant as they did a chemistry read at her kitchen table.

