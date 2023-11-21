Melissa Barrera Dropped From 'Scream 7' for Israel-Palestine Posts on Social Media

Melissa Barrera is no longer starring in Scream VII.

The 33-year-old actress, who played Samantha Carpenter in the series, was dropped from the film after a series of social media posts about the Israel-Palestine conflict, according to THR.

Keep reading to find out more…Variety also reported the news, adding that the firing was “due to her social media posts that referred to Israel as a ‘colonized’ land and floated an antisemitic trope that Jews control the media.”

“Western media only shows the [Israeli] side. Why do they do that, I will let you deduce for yourself,” she wrote in one post.

TheWrap also reports that it was “not due to the actress’s vocal online support for Palestine or for calling for a ceasefire (a position supported by 68% of Americans) amid the ongoing Gaza conflict but due to Berrera posting social media content that allegedly crossed the line into antisemitism.”

A month ago, she posted on Instagram: “I too come from a colonized country” with a Mexican flag logo. “Palestine WILL be free” it continued, along with a quote: “they tried to bury us, they didn’t know we were seeds.”

Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon is taking over as director of the new film, after Scream 5 and Scream 6 were shot by filmmakers Radio Silence.

Filming has not begun, and development has been slow amid the Hollywood strikes. Now, production company Spyglass is “expected to recalibrate plans following Barrera,” the report notes.

