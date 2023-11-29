Taylor Swift Finally Adds 'You're Losing Me' Vault Track to Streaming Services!

Taylor Swift has given us a big gift today…“You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” is finally available to stream!

The 33-year-old superstar made the announcement on social media while reacting to being named Spotify’s most streamed global artist of 2023!

On X, Taylor wrote, “Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me.”

She continued, “We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious. So I was trying to think of a way to thank you, and a lot of you have been asking me to put ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now 💋.”

