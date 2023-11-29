Jack Antonoff Seemingly Gives Major Insight Into Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's Relationship Timeline

Jack Antonoff appears to be revealing information about Taylor Swift‘s relationship with Joe Alwyn!

In April, the news broke that the 33-year-old “Karma” singer and the 32-year-old Conversations With Friends actor had broken up after six years of dating.

Jack, who is Taylor‘s longtime pal and producer, may have just provided more insight into the timeline of their relationship while promoting Taylor‘s new song on Instagram.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Wednesday (November 29), Taylor released her Midnights bonus track “You’re Losing Me” – which is a devastating heartbreak ballad – on streaming platforms. While sharing the link in an Instagram Story, Jack told fans when the song was actually written.

“You’re losing me is out today,” he wrote on a photo of Taylor enjoying a snack. “A very special track from the midnights sessions that’s finally streaming! Written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after taylor ate these raisins.”

So, the song was created a year and four months before the breakup was reported.

Taylor initially released the song via a digital release on her webstore and on an exclusive CD edition – in May, one month after her breakup was made public.

Given the timing and lyrics like “Stop, you’re losin’ me / I can’t find a pulse / My heart won’t start anymore for you” and “I wouldn’t marry me either”, lots of Swifties assumed the song details the end of her long relationship with Joe.

Perhaps the split really happened long before it made headlines, or maybe there were relationship problems back in 2021.

Fortunately, Taylor seems very happy now with her new boyfriend, football star Travis Kelce. She recently reacted to his new NFL record.