Taylor Swift Will Seemingly Attend Beyonce's Movie Premiere in London - Get the Details

Taylor Swift missed out on an exciting opportunity to support fellow pop icon Beyonce at the premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce over the weekend, but Swifties are convinced that she’ll be on the red carpet for the movie’s London premiere on Friday (November 30).

If you forgot, Beyonce was a surprise guest of honor at the premiere of Taylor‘s best-selling Eras Tour Concert Film back in October.

Sadly, Taylor wasn’t able to make it to Bey‘s big night in Beverly Hills, Calif. because she was out of the country with back-to-back Eras Tour shows scheduled.

She’ll have a second chance on Friday (November 30), and there’s some good evidence that Taylor will be there.

Read more about why Swifties think Taylor Swift will be at Beyonce’s premiere…

On Thursday (November 29), a fan account that keeps track of Taylor‘s private jet noted that it took off and was headed to London. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) appear convinced that she’s on her way for the movie’s premiere.

While Taylor missed the first premiere, several other big stars were in attendance.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce will premiere in theaters on December 1. You can check out the most recent trailer.

Speaking of Bey‘s movie, it’s not likely to match Taylor‘s performance at the box office. There’s a very good reason for that.