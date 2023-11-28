Here's Why Beyonce's Movie Is Expected to Trail Taylor Swift's Film at the Box Office, Plus Why That's Totally Okay

Beyonce and Taylor Swift had the two biggest concert tours of the year and now they are releasing movie versions in theaters within weeks of each other, so there’s without a doubt going to be some comparison between the two.

The two movies are also being released by AMC Theatres’ new distribution division, marking the first time a movie theater chain has distributed a movie instead of the film going through a traditional studio.

Taylor‘s movie launched in theaters in October with a $92.8 million opening weekend in the U.S. and has since grossed $250 million worldwide.

Beyonce‘s movie is expected to do a lot less in box office business, but experts are explaining why this is why this is expected and totally okay.

Keep reading to find out more…

Deadline reports that Beyonce‘s movie is predicted to open with about $20 million during its domestic opening weekend, with a $30 million or maybe even a $40 million global start possible.

Sources told the outlet “for quite some time that despite the mammoth success of the Renaissance concert with ticket sales close to $600M per Live Nation back in August, which is the eighth highest-grossing concert tours of all time and the second highest-grossing concert tours by a women; the singer’s appeal is vastly different from Swift’s. Hence, an opening weekend stateside similar to Eras Tour was never to be expected for Renaissance.”

The sources also told Deadline that Taylor‘s movie is “‘a unicorn’ given the fact that it was a very hot, sold-out live tour with the movie arriving in theaters at the end of its U.S. leg and before the start of its European tour.”

There’s a good chance that Beyonce‘s movie will open at number one this weekend!