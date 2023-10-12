Beyoncé Joins Taylor Swift at 'The Eras Tour Concert Film' Premiere in Los Angeles!

Taylor Swift had a VERY special guest in attendance at the premiere of her concert movie!

Beyoncé joined the 33-year-old “Cruel Summer” songstress for photos on the red carpet at the premiere of The Eras Tour Concert Film on Wednesday (October 11) held at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.

For the premiere, the 42-year-old “Alien Superstar” entertainer wore a black jumpsuit with a metal breast plate paired with sunglasses.

Beyoncé just wrapped her Renaissance World Tour earlier this month, and at the end of the final show, she announced that will be releasing Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé on December 1. You can check out the trailer here.

If you missed it, Beyoncé‘s mom Tina Knowles sang her praises for both her daughter and Taylor.

Beyoncé wasn’t the only star that attended the concert movie premiere!

FYI: Beyoncé is wearing an outfit by LaQuan Smith.