Maren Morris, Mariska Hargitay, & More Stars Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour Concert Film' Premiere in L.A.

Taylor Swift is getting some star-studded support at the premiere of her new movie!

Maren Morris joined Mariska Hargitay and her 12-year-old daughter Amaya at the premiere of The Eras Tour Concert Film on Wednesday (October 12) held at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.

Other stars in attendance included Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, comedian Fortune Feimster, Hayley Kiyoko and girlfriend Becca Tilley, Flavor Flav, Molly Sims, M3GAN stars Violet McGraw and Jenna Davis, Descendants actress Sarah Jeffery, and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown.

Fans also spotted Julia Garner and Adam Sandler at the premiere.

While The Eras Tour Concert Film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, Oct. 13, Taylor just announced that the concert movie will now be hitting theaters TOMORROW (Thursday, Oct. 12)!

