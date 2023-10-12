Top Stories
Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving &amp; the Deafening Silence From Some

Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Releases Statement on Crisis in Israel, Questions the Comments He's Receiving & the Deafening Silence From Some

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 1:09 am

Maren Morris, Mariska Hargitay, & More Stars Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour Concert Film' Premiere in L.A.

Maren Morris, Mariska Hargitay, & More Stars Attend Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour Concert Film' Premiere in L.A.

Taylor Swift is getting some star-studded support at the premiere of her new movie!

Maren Morris joined Mariska Hargitay and her 12-year-old daughter Amaya at the premiere of The Eras Tour Concert Film on Wednesday (October 12) held at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.

Other stars in attendance included Simu Liu and girlfriend Allison Hsu, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, comedian Fortune Feimster, Hayley Kiyoko and girlfriend Becca Tilley, Flavor Flav, Molly Sims, M3GAN stars Violet McGraw and Jenna Davis, Descendants actress Sarah Jeffery, and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown.

Fans also spotted Julia Garner and Adam Sandler at the premiere.

While The Eras Tour Concert Film was originally scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, Oct. 13, Taylor just announced that the concert movie will now be hitting theaters TOMORROW (Thursday, Oct. 12)!

You can watch the trailer for The Eras Tour Concert Film here!

Click through the gallery inside for 35+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 01
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 02
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 03
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 04
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 05
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 06
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 07
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 08
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 09
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 10
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 11
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 12
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 13
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 14
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 15
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 16
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 17
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 18
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 19
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 20
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 21
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 22
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 23
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 24
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 25
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 26
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 27
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 28
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 29
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 30
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 31
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 32
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 33
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 34
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 35
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 36
maren morris mariska hargitay attend taylor swift concert movie premiere 37

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Allison Hsu, Amaya Hermann, Becca Tilley, Eras Tour, Flavor Flav, Fortune Feimster, Hayley Kiyoko, hayleye kiyoko, Jenna Davis, Jennifer Meyer, Karamo Brown, Maren Morris, Mariska Hargitay, Molly Sims, Sarah Jeffery, Simu Liu, Violet McGraw

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr