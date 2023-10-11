Top Stories
Wed, 11 October 2023 at 9:45 pm

Taylor Swift Makes Glamorous Arrival at 'The Eras Tour Concert Film' Premiere in Los Angeles!

Taylor Swift Makes Glamorous Arrival at 'The Eras Tour Concert Film' Premiere in Los Angeles!

Taylor Swift is stepping out for her big event!

The 33-year-old “You Belong with Me” singer struck a pose on the red carpet as she arrived at the premiere of The Eras Tour Concert Film on Wednesday (October 11) held at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.

For the big premiere, Taylor stunned in a blue flower patchwork dress.

Moments before heading to the premiere, Taylor announced that The Eras Tour Concert Film will now be hitting theaters TOMORROW (Thursday, Oct. 12)!

Taylor first announced The Eras Tour Concert Film back in late August. You can watch the trailer here!

A new report has revealed how much money Taylor will make from the movie and how much the movie theaters will get.

FYI: Taylor is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress with two Akillis diamond rings and an Anabela Chan ring.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of Taylor Swift at the premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Eras Tour, Taylor Swift

