Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About &amp; the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About & the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 8:35 pm

Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour Concert Film' Will Be Released Earlier Than Planned!

Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour Concert Film' Will Be Released Earlier Than Planned!

Taylor Swift just announced some very exciting news!

Moments before leaving for the world premiere of The Eras Tour Concert Film on Wednesday (October 11), the 33-year-old entertainer announcement that the movie will be hitting theaters earlier than she first announced.

Keep reading to find out more…

Originally, The Eras Tour Concert Film was scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, Oct. 13, but now it will hit theaters on Thursday, Oct. 12!

“PREMIERE DAY 🩵 Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

“We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning,” Taylor continued. “And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. 🫶 Getting in the car now…”

Ahead of the release of The Eras Tour Concert Film, AMC Theatres has announced a list of rules that fans must follow while attending screenings.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Eras Tour, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr