Taylor Swift Announces 'The Eras Tour Concert Film' Will Be Released Earlier Than Planned!

Taylor Swift just announced some very exciting news!

Moments before leaving for the world premiere of The Eras Tour Concert Film on Wednesday (October 11), the 33-year-old entertainer announcement that the movie will be hitting theaters earlier than she first announced.

Keep reading to find out more…

Originally, The Eras Tour Concert Film was scheduled to hit theaters on Friday, Oct. 13, but now it will hit theaters on Thursday, Oct. 12!

“PREMIERE DAY 🩵 Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

“We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning,” Taylor continued. “And it’ll be showing starting Friday in 90 countries all over the world. I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. 🫶 Getting in the car now…”

Ahead of the release of The Eras Tour Concert Film, AMC Theatres has announced a list of rules that fans must follow while attending screenings.