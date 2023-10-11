Who is Cow on 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

The Masked Singer is back for season 10!

A new episode of the hit Fox singing competition series aired on Wednesday night (October 11) with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

The show, which began in South Korea, features celebrities singing songs while wearing costumes and face masks concealing their identities until they’re eliminated.

The cast of singers will remain a secret until the masks are removed from the performers, but we do know who is returning to judge and host the successful series.

During the episode, S’more, Gazelle, Cow, and Wild Card contestant Pickle all took to the stage for performances.

While on stage, Cow performed “Cry Me a River” by Justin Timberlake.

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Cow…

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- “Two step coffee” package shown

- They’re a writer

- July 4th date shown

- They’ve became No. 1 and has won several Grammys

- Las Vegas sign shown

- Airplane wings shown

- “Blockbuster movie” ticket shown

PANEL GUESSES: Shawn Stockman, Usher, Leslie Odom Jr

SECOND PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Boxing glove with an arrow pointing down shown

- Was raised in a house full of women and their dad was not around

- Heart drawing shown

- Appears to have three children

- Additional clue is a appear of tap shoes

- Says he’s known for his “killer moves”

PANEL GUESSES: Trey Songz, Ne-Yo, Nelly, Jason Derulo

THIRD PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Cow and their friends drove their van to Capitol Records building and started performing outside in hopes to get a record deal

- Judge gavel shown

- Their photo is now hanging up on display in Capitol Records

- Birthday cake shown

- Starred in a musical in the early 2000s

PANEL GUESSES: Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, Taye Diggs