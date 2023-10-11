Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About &amp; the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About & the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Wed, 11 October 2023 at 8:57 pm

'The Masked Singer' Season 10: Comedian & Podcast Host Unmasked in Episode Three!

Continue Here »

'The Masked Singer' Season 10: Comedian & Podcast Host Unmasked in Episode Three!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you have not watched the new episode of The Masked Singer!

The Masked Singer is back!

Season 10 of the FOX’s hit singing competition series aired a new episode on Wednesday night (October 411 with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

During the episode, S’more, Gazelle, Cow, and Pickle all took to the stage for performances.

At the end of the episode, one contestant was unmasked and sent home.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Fox on Wednesday nights at 8pm ET.

Click through the slideshow to find out who was unmasked and eliminated…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: FOX
Posted to: masked singer, The Masked Singer

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr