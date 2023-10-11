Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About &amp; the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Jake Paul Dating History - Full List of Confirmed & Rumored Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

We’re taking a look back at Jake Paul‘s dating history!

The 26-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer has dated quite a few women in the public eye over the years, since his early days vlogging and starring on the Disney Channel.

From a very public “wedding” to another YouTube star, to dating several other content creators and models, we’ve gathered all the women that Jake has been romantically linked to the past nine to ten years he has been in the public eye.

Click through the slideshow to see all of the women Jake Paul has been linked to over the years…

