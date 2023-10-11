Who is S'more on 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

The Masked Singer is back for season 10!

A new episode of the hit Fox singing competition series aired on Wednesday night (October 11) with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

The show, which began in South Korea, features celebrities singing songs while wearing costumes and face masks concealing their identities until they’re eliminated.

The cast of singers will remain a secret until the masks are removed from the performers, but we do know who is returning to judge and host the successful series.

During the episode, S’more, Gazelle, Cow, and Wild Card contestant Pickle all took to the stage for performances.

While on stage, S’more performed “Hey There Delilah” by Plain White T’s.

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for S’more…

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- “Blazed his own trail”

- Reached “major heartthrob status” and became a “household name”

- Traveled all across the world with “idols”

- Chicago deep dish pizza shown

- Christmas tree shown with golden angel on top

- Movie roll shown with “Starring S’more” written across it

- Says he’s “talented on and off stage”

PANEL GUESSES: Joey McIntyre, Justin Guarini, Kevin Richardson

SECOND PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Brewing cauldron shown

- “M” shown on display on TV

- Made his big debut on Broadway

- Gaming console shown

- Additional clue is oranges – possible Florida reference?

- Says he’s “tasted victory before”

PANEL GUESSES: JC Chasez, Kevin Richardson, Simu Liu

THIRD PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Hung out with Carson Daly on TRL

- His music videos aired on MTV

- Welcomed his first child in the early 2000s

- Can of hairspray shown

- Took a “step back” to be a dad

- Toured a lot in the 2000s with his “bros”

PANEL GUESSES: Jordan Knight, Rob Thomas, Ashley Parker Angel