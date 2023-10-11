Who is Gazelle on 'The Masked Singer' Season 10? Clues, Guesses, & Spoilers Revealed!

The Masked Singer is back for season 10!

A new episode of the hit Fox singing competition series aired on Wednesday night (October 11) with returning host Nick Cannon and panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

The show, which began in South Korea, features celebrities singing songs while wearing costumes and face masks concealing their identities until they’re eliminated.

The cast of singers will remain a secret until the masks are removed from the performers, but we do know who is returning to judge and host the successful series.

During the episode, S’more, Gazelle, Cow, and Wild Card contestant Pickle all took to the stage for performances.

While on stage, Gazelle performed “Lucky” by Britney Spears.

Click inside to check out all of the clues and guesses for Gazelle…

FIRST PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- “Hello Doll!” sign shown

- Competed in national talent competition at age 16, says she “failed”

- Hawaiian shirt shown

- Music was always her “first love”

- Golden bulldogs shown

- “Movie soundtrack” is her bonus clue

- Says she acts and sings in movies

PANEL GUESSES: Camila Mendes, Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudgens

SECOND PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Pressured to “change her name” at 8-years-old to get jobs

- Says she didn’t “fit in with the herd”

- “Threat Level: 3″ sign on display

- Surfboard shown

- Says she’s “proud of heritage”

- Is “blazing a trail” for young girls that “look like” her

- Likes playing a “villain” because it shows she’s got “range”

PANEL GUESSES: Leighton Meester, Constance Wu, Auli’i Cravalho

THIRD PERFORMANCE CLUES:

- Lost someone very close to her weeks before her wedding

- Mouse shown

- Dog tags on display

- DVD of “Gazelle’s Love Story”

- She had her film debut in the 2000s

PANEL GUESSES: Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, Ashley Tisdale