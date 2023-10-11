Brandy & Heather Graham Star In First Look Photos From Upcoming Netflix Holiday Movie 'Best. Christmas. Ever!'

Brandy and Heather Graham are old college friends in the upcoming movie BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER!

The ladies are starring in the upcoming Netflix holiday movie, which debuts this holiday season, and the first look has been revealed on Wednesday (October 11).

From the looks of the first look stills, it seems we’ll also be getting a musical performance from Brandy in the movie!

Here’s a synopsis: Every Christmas Jackie (Brandy) sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte (Graham) feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect.

Also starring in the upcoming holiday flick are Matt Cedeño, Jason Biggs, Wyatt Hunt, Abby Villasmil and Madison Skye Validum.

Mary Lambert serves as director, with a script by Charles Shyer and Todd Gallicano.

BEST. CHRISTMAS. EVER! will premiere on November 16th on Netflix!

