Joe Jonas Shares Meaningful, Timely Quote After Reaching Temporary Custody Agreement With Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas appears to be letting social media do the talking for him amid his custody battle with Sophie Turner.

After filing for divorce last month, the 34-year-old musician and 27-year-old actress nailed down a temporary custody agreement in court on Tuesday (October 10).

The following day, Joe took to his Instagram story to share what appeared to be a meaningful and timely quote with his followers.

On his story, Joe shared two photos of himself taken at a recent Jonas Brothers concert in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

In them, he’s posing in front of a mirror with a serious expression on his face.

The mirror had a sign on it that asked “What do you want them to feel?” The response, seemingly written by Joe, reads, “I am at the right place at the right time doing the right thing.”

Joe followed up the post with several photos of himself onstage at the concert and one of him backstage doing pullups.

Shortly after his post went live, he and Sophie released a joint statement about the custody agreement that they reached in court.

Shortly after his post went live, he and Sophie released a joint statement about the custody agreement that they reached in court.