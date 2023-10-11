Top Stories
Wed, 11 October 2023 at 10:30 pm

Paul Mescal Joins Daisy Edgar-Jones, Maude Apatow, & More Stars at 'Gucci Cosmos' Unveiling

Paul Mescal Joins Daisy Edgar-Jones, Maude Apatow, & More Stars at 'Gucci Cosmos' Unveiling

The stars are stepping out for Gucci‘s big event!

Normal People co-stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones attended the fashion brand’s exclusive party to mark the unveiling of Gucci Cosmos on Tuesday evening (October 10) at 180 The Strand in London, England.

Other stars in attendance included Maude Apatow, Salma Hayek Pinault, Lila Moss, Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli, I Wanna Dance with Somebody actress Naomi Ackie, models Adwoa Aboah and Sinead Burke, and 1917 actor George MacKay.

The Gucci Cosmos is an exhibition of the brand’s most iconic designs from its 102-year history, and is now on display in London.

Daisy was seen leaving the event with her hot new boyfriend!

Photos: Images Courtesy of Gucci
