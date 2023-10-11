Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, & More

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals the 'GUTS' Song She 'Tortured' Her Producer About & the Battle Over Which Song Would Be the First Single

Daisy Edgar-Jones Spotted with New Boyfriend Ben Seed While Attending Gucci Event in London

Daisy Edgar-Jones Spotted with New Boyfriend Ben Seed While Attending Gucci Event in London

Daisy Edgar-Jones has a new man in her life!

The 25-year-old Where the Crawdads Sing actress was spotted with her new boyfriend Ben Seed while leaving a Gucci event on Tuesday night (October 10) in London, England.

Daisy stepped out for the unveiling of Gucci Cosmos at 180 The Strand.

Daisy and Ben have been linked since early September 2023, but sources say they’ve been together for months. He’s a photographer who goes by the artist name Pip.

Keep reading to find out more…

Daisy and Pip got together earlier this year and have become inseparable,” an insider told The Sun. “They have both had some free time this summer and love hanging out in Broadway Market in East London, just going to bars and spending time together. There’s a real spark there and they are excited about finding each other. They’ve already met one another’s friends and she is on cloud nine.”

Ben was previously linked to another very famous actress.

