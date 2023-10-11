Hilarie Burton Talks Husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Makes Rare Comments About Their Marriage & the Trick She Uses When They Bicker

Hilarie Burton is providing fans with a rare glimpse into her relationship with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill alum married the 57-year-old The Walking Dead actor in 2019 after over a decade dating. They share two children – Gus and George – and have even appeared together onscreen.

In her new memoir Grimoire Girl, Hilarie opened up about how her husband inspires her, how they handle distance and what she does when they are arguing.

Referring to Jeffrey as her “muse,” Hilarie explained how he inspired her professionally: “I see the effort he puts into it. I see how committed he is to breaking stereotypes. He’s not afraid to cry when he plays a legendary tough guy. He is generous with his affection,” she reflected, via E News.

She also finds inspiration in how he came to acting, which was later in life while Hilarie began working as a child.

“And so, his appreciation for what he gets to do for a living is this beautiful reminder for me of what the work is really about,” she reflected.

Dating another actor puts some literal distance between the pair as they have to work on sets sometimes for months at a time. They have always found a way to make it work, though.

“Jeff has been on the road for work since we met, and it just makes the hellos and goodbyes more passionate. I liked that this marriage was a marriage of two independent, strong personalities,” Hilarie wrote.

How do they deal with arguments? The actress shared a tip that involves heading into the kitchen and making a pot of tomato sauce. While cooking with her son, each tomato that they crush in their hands is attached to an intention.

It’s a technique that she uses to help the couple work things out amid arguments: “What my husband doesn’t know is that sometimes when we’ve been bickering, I will do that as a little bit of love magic to calm him down. Crushing tomatoes becomes the action of quashing the argument. I don’t know if it’s the spell, or the fact that he feels really loved when he’s cooked for… but that s-it works!”

