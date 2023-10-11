Joel McHale Responds to Chevy Chase's 'Community' Diss After Actor Said Show Wasn't 'Funny Enough'

Joel McHale is reacting to comments former co-star Chevy Chase made about their show Community.

The 80-year-old actor appeared on four seasons of the popular sitcom. However, he has made it clear that he was not its biggest fan.

Just last month, Chevy said that he “felt the show wasn’t funny enough for me, ultimately” during a podcast appearance. He added that it “just wasn’t hard-hitting enough.”

How did Joel feel about the comments? He just weighed in.

Speaking to People, Joel made it pretty clear that he wasn’t worried about what Chevy thought.

“He stopped hurting my feelings in 2009,” he told the outlet. “I was like, ‘Hey, no one was keeping you there.’ I mean, we weren’t sentenced to that show. It was like, ‘All right, you could have left if you really wanted that.’ But yeah, you know Chevy. That’s Chevy being Chevy.”

Joel continued, saying that “the feeling’s mutual.”

If you forgot, there is a Community movie in the works, which was just announced last year. Chevy is not expected to return. However, many actors will be reprising their roles.