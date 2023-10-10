Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Share Joint Statement After Reaching Temporary Custody Agreement

Sophie Turner and estranged husband Joe Jonas are speaking out after they have mutually reached a temporary custody arrangement for their two young daughters.

The 27-year-old actress and the 34-year-old musician released a statement together to address amicably coming to an agreement.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” the now former couple shared in a statement, via People.

Over the last week or so, the two have been going to mediation amid their divorce to find a way to co-parent their young children, Willa and Delphine. Here are seven key updates…

