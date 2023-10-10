Top Stories
Meghan Markle Admits She's 'Frightened' By Social Media &amp; How It May Affect Her Kids Growing Up

Meghan Markle Admits She's 'Frightened' By Social Media & How It May Affect Her Kids Growing Up

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Gigi Hadid Breaks Silence on Crisis in Israel While Her Palestinian Father Continues Speaking Out

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Ariana Grande Must Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million, More Divorce Settlement Details Revealed

Tue, 10 October 2023 at 7:24 pm

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Share Joint Statement After Reaching Temporary Custody Agreement

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Share Joint Statement After Reaching Temporary Custody Agreement

Sophie Turner and estranged husband Joe Jonas are speaking out after they have mutually reached a temporary custody arrangement for their two young daughters.

The 27-year-old actress and the 34-year-old musician released a statement together to address amicably coming to an agreement.

See what they said inside…

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents,” the now former couple shared in a statement, via People.

Over the last week or so, the two have been going to mediation amid their divorce to find a way to co-parent their young children, Willa and Delphine. Here are seven key updates…

The new custody arrangement will see the children splitting time between the US and the UK with each parent having them on at least one major upcoming holiday. Get the details and dates of their temporary schedule here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr