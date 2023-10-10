Top Stories
Tue, 10 October 2023 at 7:53 pm

Ana De Armas Reunites With Her Friends in Madrid - Here's Who Joined Her!

Ana de Armas had a fun day out in Madrid with a bunch of her friends!

The 35-year-old Cuban and Spanish actress spent the day strolling around the city with her pals on Monday (October 9) in Madrid, Spain.

Ana was joined by Spanish actor Richard Sahagún, Spanish actress Aleida Torrent, as well as her longtime friends Ana and Peter Priede.

Ana‘s namesake friend Ana is often spotted at events with her and she’s been making appearances on the actress’ Instagram for the past decade.

It’s been a while since we’ve spotted Ana out and about, though she was one of the many celebs who attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris last week.

Browse through the gallery for 20+ photos of Ana de Armas catching up with her friends…

