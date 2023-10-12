Top Stories
Jada Pinkett Smith &amp; Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016, She Reveals the State of Their Marriage Today, Why They Separated, &amp; More

Thu, 12 October 2023 at 12:52 am

10 'Hunger Games' Set Secrets, Including the Co-Star Who Concussed Josh Hutcherson & Who He Competed With to Play Peeta!

The Hunger Games franchise amassed an incredible following and remains beloved to this day. However, even the most adoring fans might not know all of the behind-the-scenes secrets about the talented cast.

Starring Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, the franchise tells its story across four movies.

It started with The Hunger Games in 2012 and ended with 2015′s Mockingjay Part 2. Plenty went down in that time.

We did some digging and rustled up 10 secrets from the franchise, including details about Jennifer‘s pay and the scene she hated to film, on-set injuries, roles that almost went to other actors and the moment that resulted in damage to a sacred site.

Take a look and let us know if anything surprised you!

Scroll through the slideshow to check out 10 secrets from the set of The Hunger Games…

