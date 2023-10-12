Charli D'Amelio Becomes AI-Generated Character for Meta, Hypes Up Popular Indie Makeup Brand In Beauty Video

Top Stories
Charli D’Amelio is one of several stars to have sold their likeness to Meta to be turned into an AI character, and her new character Coco has excellent taste in makeup.

On Wednesday (October 11), characters bearing the likeness of the 19-year-old TikTok star and other celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Pairs Hilton, Tom Brady and Dwyane Wade started popping up with verified Instagram accounts.

Each character is a clone of one of the stars, but they have different names and personalities.

For instance, Charli‘s is named Coco, and she’s a ballerina. Since going live on the app, Coco has shared multiple AI-generated posts. That includes a Get Ready With Me-style video, where she highlighted a very real (and popular) indie makeup brand and their cult classic eyeshadow palette.

Head inside to check out the video…

In the clip, Charli shows off the products that she used to achieve a dreamy periwinkle glam. The key product was Blend Bunny CosmeticsBlends Palette ($39).

Coco is definitely computer generated, but the 30-pan, all-matte eyeshadow palette is not. In fact, to many makeup lovers in the know, it’s the ultimate rainbow palette to add to your collection.

Since hitting it big with the Blends palette, Blend Bunny Cosmetics has released several additional eyeshadow palettes and other products. It’s become a fan-favorite on the indie beauty scene, renowned for easily blendable mattes and layouts that make it easy for anyone to create a cohesive look.

The brand’s also been used on stars such as SZA.

Have you tried Blend Bunny Cosmetics before? If so, let us know what you think!

On the topic of indie makeup, did you see that another brand has released a collection that horror movie fans will adore?!
