Scott Disick Explains Why His Sex Life Has Been 'Terrible'

Scott Disick is opening up about his sex life.

During the new episode of The Kardashians that was released on Hulu on Thursday (October 12), Scott, 40, explained to Khloe Kardashian why his sex life lately has been “terrible.”

Scott talked to Khloe, 39, about his August 2022 car accident that has left him some severe back pain, which has caused him to gain a lot of weight.

“I’ve gained a lot of weight here because of my back,” Scott tells Khloe, saying his back has gotten “worse over time” since the accident.

Later in the episode, Khloe joins Scott as he visits a doctor to get his MRI results at Sports Rehab LA.

“Since then, everything has changed in my life,” Scott shared with the doctor. “I haven’t been able to run around. I’ve gained weight.”

The doctor then tells Scott that he’s “on that cusp of possibly needing surgery,” before recommending some exercises Scott can do to help his back.

When asked what he did for fun before the accident, Scott responded, “Sex.”

“Recreationally?” the doctor asked, to which Scott replied, “Mhmm, but now I can’t move. So, I’m terrible.”

Khloe then asked, “Isn’t that motivation to fix your back?”

“Get back on the wagon to f–k?” Scott questioned, before joking, “No motion for me!”

Scott also said that he spent a “few hours” with a spiritual healer, who encouraged him to “microdose some shrooms,” but that path didn’t work out for him.

“I figure better off doing the therapy than getting possibly abused by her,” Scott told the cameras, presumably about the spiritual healer. “So I’m happy to commit to this.”

Scott also slyly insinuated that he and Khloe hook up.

“And then on my 40th birthday, or something maybe? Me and you?” Scott said to Khloe. (The episode was filmed before Scott‘s 40th birthday in May 2023.)

“Me and you, what?” Khloe responded.

“I don’t know, you heard him,” Scott said, referring back to the doctor’s advice.

Khloe clearly wasn’t having it, and jokingly clapped back, “You might have bumped your head as well. Maybe you need a brain surgery.”

“No, but on my 40th birthday maybe I’ll feel better,” Scott responded, admitting it “doesn’t seem like we’re getting anywhere,” with Khloe.

In an episode of The Kardashians from last year, Scott revealed how he really feels about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.