Nick Viall's Fiancée Natalie Joy Shows Off Bare Pregnant Belly During Lunch Date

Nick Viall and fiancée Natalie Joy are stepping out for lunch.

The parents-to-be held hands as they headed to a local restaurant to grab a bite to eat on Tuesday afternoon (October 10) in Los Feliz, Calif.

For their lunch outing, Nick, 43, sported a white T-shirt and black pin-striped pants while Natalie, 25, showed off her bare pregnant belly in a white crop top paired with tan-colored sweatpants.

If you didn’t know, Nick and Natalie announced in August that they are expecting their first child together. The two have been dating since 2020 and announced their engagement in January 2023.

In a recent interview, Nick and Natalie addressed their 18-year age gap where he revealed he “carded” her before they started dating.