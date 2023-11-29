Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote These Songs About Joe Alwyn, & They Chart Their Relationship From Start to Finish

Like any other accomplished songwriter and artist, Taylor Swift pulls inspiration from her personal life sometimes. That’s particularly the case when she’s in love.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that she’s sung quite a bit about her relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.

The 33-year-old “Enchanted” singer started dating the 32-year-old actor in 2016 – before the release of her album Reputation. They were an item for over six years before splitting up in April 2023.

In the time they were together, Taylor released five albums. Many of them contain love songs that Swifties believe document her relationship with Joe. Some of them were even written alongside her partner.

We pulled together all of those songs to document their relationship in music from start to finish.

One of those songs was even added to streaming recently.

Scroll through Taylor Swift’s songs that are thought to address Joe Alwyn…