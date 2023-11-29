Top Stories
Lenny Kravitz Addresses Jann Wenner's Controversial Comments

Lenny Kravitz Addresses Jann Wenner's Controversial Comments

Spotify's Wrapped Lists Reveal Most Streamed Artist, Song, &amp; Album for 2023!

Spotify's Wrapped Lists Reveal Most Streamed Artist, Song, & Album for 2023!

Wed, 29 November 2023 at 11:20 pm

Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote These Songs About Joe Alwyn, & They Chart Their Relationship From Start to Finish

Continue Here »

Taylor Swift Seemingly Wrote These Songs About Joe Alwyn, & They Chart Their Relationship From Start to Finish

Like any other accomplished songwriter and artist, Taylor Swift pulls inspiration from her personal life sometimes. That’s particularly the case when she’s in love.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that she’s sung quite a bit about her relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.

The 33-year-old “Enchanted” singer started dating the 32-year-old actor in 2016 – before the release of her album Reputation. They were an item for over six years before splitting up in April 2023.

In the time they were together, Taylor released five albums. Many of them contain love songs that Swifties believe document her relationship with Joe. Some of them were even written alongside her partner.

We pulled together all of those songs to document their relationship in music from start to finish.

One of those songs was even added to streaming recently.

Scroll through Taylor Swift’s songs that are thought to address Joe Alwyn…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, Joe Alwyn, Music, Slideshow, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images