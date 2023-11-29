Jennifer Garner & Ed Helms Pose With Their Onscreen Kids at 'Family Switch' Premiere

Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Brady Noon and Emma Myers were a happy family on the red carpet at the premiere for their new Netflix movie Family Switch.

The quartet, who plays a family in the new movie, were joined by director McG and a cute dog while posing for photos outside AMC The Grove 14 on Wednesday (November 29) in Los Angeles.

It looks like they had an excellent time at the premiere, and they were even spotted doing a dance with the rest of the cast!

Other costars in attendance included Andrew Bachelor, Hannah Stocking, Sebastian Quinn, Connor Finnerty, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Vanessa Carrasco, Jordan Leftwich, Bashir Salahuddin, Lauren Ash, Sebastian Quinn, Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell, Helen Hong, Fortune Feimster, Alanna Fox and Riannah Pouncy.

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez was also there to support Brady. We’ve got pics of all the celeb guests in the gallery!

If you were unaware, Family Switch is based on the book “Bedtime For Mommy” by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal and tells a Freaky Friday-esque story.

Here’s a synopsis: Jess (Garner) and Bill Walker (Helms) are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?

Family Switch will premiere on the streaming platform on November 30. Press play on the trailer below.

