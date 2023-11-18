Tate McRae Says First Version of 'Greedy' Was 'Trash,' Reveals Which Star Musician Convinced Her to Keep Working On Song

Tate McRae is opening up about the frustrating process of crafting and releasing her hit single “Greedy”!

While chatting with Zane Lowe about her new music, the 20-year-old rising pop star revealed that she wanted to scrap the song completely after making the first version.

It was OneRepublic‘s Ryan Tedder who convinced her to stick with the track and release it.

Tate called the first version of “Greedy” “absolute trash.” She noted, “The only person who could hear through it was Ryan Tedder.”

The singer continued, “I remember leaving that session like, ‘What did we just make?’ Like that…was insane. I do NOT like that.”

Ryan made it impossible for Tate to leave the song behind. Every time she walked into the studio, he played it again. “I’d be like, ‘Ryan, shut this off,’” Tate remembered. “I don’t need to hear ‘Greedy’ one more time.’ He said, ‘Tate, I love this song. I still love it.’”

It seems like Tate‘s fans should be thanking the OneRepublic frontman.

She jokingly captioned the interview clip, “hahahah ryna tedder tryna convince me to release greedy.”

Tate recently dished on her friendship with Olivia Rodrigo and teased a possible collab.