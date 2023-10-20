Olivia Rodrigo Dishes on Tate McRae Friendship, Teases a Possible Collab

Olivia Rodrigo is opening up about her close friendship with fellow pop star Tate McRae!

While chatting with The New Hit List, the 20-year-old “Vampire” singer explained what she loves about the 20-year-old “Greedy” singer.

She also revealed whether or not they have a collaboration in the works.

During the interview, Olivia gushed about Tate‘s concert that she had just attended. “It was so much fun, so great,” she said. “It was the first time I saw her perform ‘Greedy,’ which is…I just love that song, so it was it was a grand old time.”

When asked about how they became close, the former Disney star shared that she and Tate have known each other for years.

“I just always thought that she was the coolest and I really loved her music,” Olivia recalled. “She’s so nice, and we just like really connect, and it’s so awesome to have someone in this industry who I can talk to.”

She added, “She’s just wonderful – the most genuine, kind person you’ll ever meet.”

Sadly, the besties haven’t been in the studio together just yet, but it sounds like Olivia is open to the idea. “You know we haven’t yet,” she said. “We haven’t even talked about it. Maybe I should talk about it with her.”

The “Driver’s License” crooner emphasized that she really thinks Tate is “incredible” and is inspired by her friend.

Olivia recently performed an intimate GUTS show for fans in Los Angeles.