Cher Looks Back on Adam Lambert's 'Believe' Cover, Calls It 'One of the Greatest' Performances of All Time

Cher is still not over Adam Lambert‘s performance of her song “Believe” at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honor.

If you forgot, the 41-year-old High Drama vocalist brought the 77-year-old songstress to tears with his tender performance of the euphoric number.

During a recent interview highlighting the song’s 25th anniversary, Cher looked back on the performance and what it meant to her.

“That’s one of the greatest vocal performances of any song by anybody,” Cher told The Guardian.

She continued, saying that she was so blown away by Adam‘s skills that she was glad he came around when he did. “To recreate it so completely with such a beautiful voice, I just thought, ‘Dude, I’m glad you weren’t around when I was doing this,’” the pop icon explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cher addressed the 40-year age gap with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

