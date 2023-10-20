Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Fri, 20 October 2023 at 3:59 pm

Cher Looks Back on Adam Lambert's 'Believe' Cover, Calls It 'One of the Greatest' Performances of All Time

Cher is still not over Adam Lambert‘s performance of her song “Believe” at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honor.

If you forgot, the 41-year-old High Drama vocalist brought the 77-year-old songstress to tears with his tender performance of the euphoric number.

During a recent interview highlighting the song’s 25th anniversary, Cher looked back on the performance and what it meant to her.

Read more of Cher’s thoughts on Adam Lambert…

“That’s one of the greatest vocal performances of any song by anybody,” Cher told The Guardian.

She continued, saying that she was so blown away by Adam‘s skills that she was glad he came around when he did. “To recreate it so completely with such a beautiful voice, I just thought, ‘Dude, I’m glad you weren’t around when I was doing this,’” the pop icon explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cher addressed the 40-year age gap with her boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

Revisit Adam Lambert’s cover of “Believe” below…
Photos: Getty
Getty Images