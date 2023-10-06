Top Stories
Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, &amp; Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, & Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 9:50 pm

Olivia Rodrigo Supports BFF Tate McRae at L.A. Concert!

Olivia Rodrigo Supports BFF Tate McRae at L.A. Concert!

Olivia Rodrigo was a supportive bestie this week while attending her friend Tate McRae‘s L.A. concert!

The 20-year-old “Vampire” singer was seen leaving the Hollywood Palladium and heading to the after party alongside Tate and fellow friend Iris Apatow on Thursday (October 5) in Los Angeles.

Also seen arriving at the party at Neuehouse were Addison Rae and Meghan Trainor with husband Daryl Sabara.

Tate has been performing shows on her Are We Flying Tour for the past month and the North American trek will wrap up next weekend with shows in Seattle and Dallas.

Throughout the tour, Tate has been performing fan-favorite songs like “feel like sh-t,” “she’s all i wanna be,” and “you broke me first,” as well as the new single “greedy.” Check out the full set list!
Just Jared on Facebook
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 01
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 02
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 03
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 04
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 05
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 06
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 07
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 08
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 09
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 10
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 11
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 12
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 13
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 14
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 15
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 16
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 17
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 18
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 19
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 20
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 21
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 22
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 23
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 24
olivia rodrigo supports tate mcrae 25

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Addison Rae, Daryl Sabara, Iris Apatow, Meghan Trainor, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr