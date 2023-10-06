Olivia Rodrigo Supports BFF Tate McRae at L.A. Concert!

Olivia Rodrigo was a supportive bestie this week while attending her friend Tate McRae‘s L.A. concert!

The 20-year-old “Vampire” singer was seen leaving the Hollywood Palladium and heading to the after party alongside Tate and fellow friend Iris Apatow on Thursday (October 5) in Los Angeles.

Also seen arriving at the party at Neuehouse were Addison Rae and Meghan Trainor with husband Daryl Sabara.

Tate has been performing shows on her Are We Flying Tour for the past month and the North American trek will wrap up next weekend with shows in Seattle and Dallas.

Throughout the tour, Tate has been performing fan-favorite songs like “feel like sh-t,” “she’s all i wanna be,” and “you broke me first,” as well as the new single “greedy.” Check out the full set list!