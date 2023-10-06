Top Stories
Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, &amp; Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, & Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 9:47 pm

Jay Cutler & Samantha Robertson Confirm Their Relationship With Instagram Posts!

Jay Cutler & Samantha Robertson Confirm Their Relationship With Instagram Posts!

Jay Cutler and Samantha Robertson are officially an item!

The news comes three years after the 40-year-old former NFL quarterback’s divorce from Kristin Cavallari following 10 years together.

Now, it seems that Jay‘s ready to jump into a new relationship!

Keep reading to find out more…

Samantha shared her new love with the world on her Instagram account at the end of September.

She posted a photo of herself and Jay enjoying the Montana sunset and looking cozy together with the caption: “Sunsets in Montana never disappoint 🫶🏼”

A week prior to that, Samantha shared a series of photos and videos from spending time in Paris and attending a wedding with Jay.

We’re excited for Jay and Samantha as they begin this new chapter of their love lives!

If you missed it, see what Kristin Cavallari had to say about her divorce from Jay Cutler!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Jay Cutler, Samantha Robertson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr