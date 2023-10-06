Jay Cutler & Samantha Robertson Confirm Their Relationship With Instagram Posts!

Jay Cutler and Samantha Robertson are officially an item!

The news comes three years after the 40-year-old former NFL quarterback’s divorce from Kristin Cavallari following 10 years together.

Now, it seems that Jay‘s ready to jump into a new relationship!

Samantha shared her new love with the world on her Instagram account at the end of September.

She posted a photo of herself and Jay enjoying the Montana sunset and looking cozy together with the caption: “Sunsets in Montana never disappoint 🫶🏼”

A week prior to that, Samantha shared a series of photos and videos from spending time in Paris and attending a wedding with Jay.

We’re excited for Jay and Samantha as they begin this new chapter of their love lives!

