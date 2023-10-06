This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Splits from Bradley Collins After Three Years of Dating - Read Their Statement

Chrissy Metz and her boyfriend of three years, Bradley Collins, have announced that they have split.

The 43-year-old This Is Us actress posted a joint statement with Bradley on Instagram on Friday afternoon (October 6).

“After three and a half years together, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship amicably. While we continue to love each other very much, we believe this is the best path for us both. We still have books to write, songs to sing, and a special friendship to keep us in each other’s lives forever,” they said in the statement.

Back in 2021, Chrissy revealed that she met Bradley while swiping on Bumble.

“But interestingly enough, Bradley and I have all the same friends, he knows all the same songwriters, he’s in music publishing for 16 years. And so we’ve been in the same rooms, but we had never met. So I was like, well, I feel like it, you know, it was meant to be for sure,” she said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

See the cute posts that Chrissy put up to announce the relationship in 2020.