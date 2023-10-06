Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Photographers Rudely Yell at Dianna Agron on Red Carpet Upon Sarah Jessica Parker's Arrival, Video Shows

Ally Brooke Reveals How Much Money She Makes From Her Fifth Harmony Music, Talks Reconnecting With The Girls & More

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Fri, 06 October 2023 at 9:15 pm

'To All the Boys' Actor Israel Broussard & His Girlfriend Have Welcomed a Baby!

'To All the Boys' Actor Israel Broussard & His Girlfriend Have Welcomed a Baby!

Israel Broussard is offically a father!

On Friday (October 6), the 29-year-old Happy Death Day and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star broke the news that he and his partner Callie have welcomed a baby, and shared some adorable photos!

Keep reading to see how Israel announced the news…

Israel took to his Instagram on Friday (October 6) to announce the exciting news, posting three photos of himself and his significant other smiling as they each held their newborn baby.

Israel kept his caption short and sweet, writing: “happiest day of our life. flowers have bloomed.”

We send our congratulations to Israel and Callie during this joyful time!

Photos: Getty Images
