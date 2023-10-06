Katharine McPhee Sings 'Amazing Grace' for New Christmas Album with Husband David Foster - Listen Now!

Katharine McPhee and David Foster dropped a seven-track Christmas album last year and now they’re releasing a finished version of the album this year!

The married couple has released “Amazing Grace” as the first single from the full album, which will drop on October 20. Pre-order now on iTunes!

“We haven’t recorded together in 17 years so we thought it might be time to do it again! Kat has the most beautiful voice and she doesn’t know how to deliver less than a perfect vocal every time! When you make Christmas music, you literally get a free pass to do whatever you like-the freedom for me as a producer was so much fun – no pressure,” David said in a statement last year while announcing the first half of the album.

The new album will feature seven more songs, including “Amazing Grace” with The Tabernacle Choir.

Head inside to listen to the song and watch the lyric video…

David and Kat are heading on tour in November and December. They’ll also be in Chicago to prepare for the opening of his Betty Boop musical in early December!