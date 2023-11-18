Sam Heughan Talks 'Outlander' Sex Scenes, the Show's End, His Love Life, James Bond & More in New Interview

Sam Heughan opened up about a variety of topics in a new interview with The Telegraph.

The 43-year-old Outlander actor discussed the end of his hit series, which will be coming to a close with one final season. In the process, he teased possible plans for his future.

He even revealed if he was interested in auditioning to play James Bond again after he was famously beat out for the role by Daniel Craig.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sam discussed Outlander‘s steamy sex scenes and how he helped make a change on set. He also weighed in on his love life, revealing if he was seeing anyone.

Sam even had more to say about the letter he signed from the group Artists for Palestine UK last month. The actor previously explained that he “inadvertently” added his name to the letter. He offered more about what he really felt about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Sam Heughan’s interview…