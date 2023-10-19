Sam Heughan Wants Peace in Middle East, But Says He 'Inadvertently' Signed Letter from Artists for Palestine UK Group

Sam Heughan is speaking out to explain why he signed a letter from the group Artists for Palestine UK.

The Outlander actor is one of more than 2,000 people, including Tilda Swinton and Miriam Margolyes, who signed the later condemning Israel for “war crimes” while not mentioning all of the people killed by Hamas terrorists.

“Our governments are not only tolerating war crimes but aiding and abetting them. There will come a time when they are held to account for their complicity. But for now, while condemning every act of violence against civilians and every infringement of international law whoever perpetrates them, our obligation is to do all we can to bring an end to the unprecedented cruelty being inflicted on Gaza,” the letter reads.

Sam has since spoken out to explain that he “inadvertently” signed the letter thinking it was just a call for peace.

“I inadvertently signed something that does not reflect my beliefs. I believed it was a simple call for PEACE… it wasn’t,” Sam wrote in a statement on Instagram.

He continued, “I condemn violence in any form. I stand against terrorism and evil and am heartbroken and appalled by the recent horrific actions by Hamas. It’s haunting to the core, my heart goes out to all affected. I don’t know nearly enough and trying to educate myself on the conflicts in the Middle East. I feel helpless and wish I could help in some way. I pray for compassion, for all the innocent people affected. PEACE and love, to you all.”

Sam is currently in New York City on a press tour.