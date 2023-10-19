Offset Reveals When He Knew Cardi B Was 'The One'

Offset is opening up about his relationship with Cardi B!

The rapping couple have been together for over six years, and secretly tied the knot in 2017, but they didn’t announce that news until several months later.

During an appearance on Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper, released this week, the 31-year-old rapper dished on meeting her for the first time and revealed the moment when he knew she was “the one.”

“I had seen her online, and I just loved the way… how raw she was and how confident she was,” he said. “She didn’t give a f— what nobody thought And it’s just like damn, that’s fire. Funny, great personality, from what I could see, you know I’m saying? Like that’s a funny girl, she’s a cool girl, and then I shot my shot and I swished it.”

Offset shared that he knew she was the one for him to marry when he saw how close she was with her parents and sister.

“First off, she’s a family person. I pay attention to… f–k the music and all that sh-t. That sh-t never mattered — that’s not what I look at,” he said. “I look at your home values because I’m from the South, so I’m raised by my mother and grandmother. I come from strong women and I see how dedicated and determined she was to get to a certain place for her family.”

