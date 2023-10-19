Ali Krieger's Instagram Post About 'Lemonade Era' Raises Eyebrows Amid Ex Ashlyn Harris' New Relationship

Fans think that Ali Krieger is implying that her estranged wife Ashlyn Harris cheated on her with new flame Sophia Bush.

Ali took to her Instagram account on Thursday (October 19) and posted about being in her “Beyonce lemonade era.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era,” she captioned a series of photos of herself in her soccer gear.

Beyonce‘s album Lemonade was about accusations that her husband Jay-Z cheated on her, so being in a “lemonade era” implies that you’re dealing with cheating in a relationship.

Just one week after Ashlyn filed for divorce from Ali following four years of marriage, it was revealed that she’s in a relationship with the One Tree Hill actress, who was a longtime friend of the couple.

Ali‘s brother left a since-deleted comment on the post that is also raising eyebrows.

“Love you and so proud of you!! These hoes ain’t loyal!! But me and your fans are!” hairstylist Kyle Krieger commented.

Kyle also commented with lyrics from Beyonce‘s song “Don’t Hurt Yourself,” saying, “This is your final warning, you know I give you life. If you try this s*** again, you gone lose your wife.”

Sophia‘s estranged husband Grant Hughes has released a statement in response to the news.