Olivia Wilde Spotted Having Lunch with Filmmaker Jimmy Warden

Olivia Wilde might be working on something new with filmmaker Jimmy Warden!

The 39-year-old actress was dressed down in a white tank top and jeans while leaving Petit Trois restaurant on Wednesday afternoon (October 18) in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

For those who don’t know, Jimmy is the writer of such movies Cocaine Bear and The Babysitter: Killer Queen. He also has a very famous wife!

Jimmy is married to actress Samara Weaving, who starred in his movie The Babysitter: Killer Queen. He also is currently in post-production on his directorial debut Borderline, which she stars in alongside Alba Baptista, Eric Dane, and Ray Nicholson.

Olivia recently responded to backlash over her joke about Taylor Swift‘s new relationship.

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos of Olivia Wilde and Jimmy Warden out for lunch…
Photos: Backgrid
