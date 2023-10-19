Charli XCX Drops New Dance Track 'In the City' with Sam Smith - Listen & Read the Lyrics Here!

Charli XCX and Sam Smith‘s new collab “In the City” is out now!

The 35-year-old and 31-year-old English singers teamed up for the dance song, which is produced by ILYA, A. G. Cook, Omer Fedi, George Daniel and Charli XCX.

The new track serves as a standalone single, and was first teased in the music video for her song “Speed Dial” back in August!

Check out the song and read the lyrics inside…

“The song is about finding the people you truly love and connect with through wild nights out and partying in magical places,” Charli shared in a statement. “It’s about feeling accepted, the magnificence of being welcomed into queer spaces and those once in a lifetime people you get to meet when you’re there.”

There will be remixes released on October 28th with DJ Heartstring and more to come.

After the collab was announced, there was some negative backlash and Charli took to TikTok to defend collaborating with Sam. See what she said here!