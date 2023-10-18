Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris: Everything Insiders Have Said About the Rumored New Couple

Sophia Bush is rumored to be dating soccer player Ashlyn Harris and we’re rounding up all of the reports on the story from the last 24 hours.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress and the 37-year-old pro soccer player both went through divorces recently and now they’re reportedly in the beginning stages of a relationship.

Sophia and Ashlyn have actually been friends for years and Sophia is a huge soccer fan. She’s even one of the founding investors in the L.A. Angel City FC.

So, what are insiders saying about the new relationship? And what does Sophia‘s ex-husband Grant Hughes have to say?

