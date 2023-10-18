Billie Eilish Debuts Massive Back Tattoo

Top Stories
Wed, 18 October 2023 at 3:55 pm

Billie Eilish got some new ink!

The 21-year-old When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer just shared a series of photos from her life lately, and one of them includes a tease of a massive piece she just got tattooed on her back.

“✂️,” she simply captioned the post, which featured various photos of her shopping at Gucci, a screenshot of the lyrics from Drake referencing her in a song on his recent album, a motorcycle, pumpkins, and more.

The photo of her back tattoo finds her laying face down, seemingly having just had it done, as it’s still raw with ink smudges all around the red area. It covers her whole back!

She recently said she hasn’t been “doing so great.”

Photos: Getty, Instagram: @billieeilish
