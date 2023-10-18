Rachel Zegler & Jordan Fisher's Animated Movie Musical 'Spellbound' Moves to Netflix!

The upcoming animated musical Spellbound has found a new streaming home!

Starring Rachel Zegler and Jordan Fisher, the movie was originally set up at Apple TV+ as part of a deal between it’s production company Skydance Animation and the streamer.

Now, Apple and Skydance Animation’s multi-year pact has come to a close, with the animation company needing a new home, and they’ve quickly found one at Netflix, THR reports.

All of Skydance Animation’s animated slate will move to Netflix, which of course includes Spellbound, set for a 2024 release at it’s new home.

In Spellbound, after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover their kingdom in darkness forever, Ellian (Zegler) embarks on a daring quest to save her family and Lumbria at large.

Also starring in the movie are Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Rachel‘s parents, Queen Ellsmere and King Solon, as well as John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Andre De Shields, Nathan Lane and Tituss Burgess.

The Wrap previously revealed that John and Jenifer “will voice Minister Bolinar and Minister Nazara Prone, respectively, as royal advisors to the princess. Ellian seeks out the Oracles of the Sun and Moon (Lane and De Shields) to break the spell on her parents and the kingdom. Throughout her journey, Ellian meets several characters who help her, including Callan, a young nomad (Fisher).”

Titus will voice two characters – Cole Tillerman and Kelleth Vanbeaceler, according to THR.

The Little Mermaid‘s Alan Menken is composing the original score and songs for the movie, with lyrics by Glenn Slater. Vicky Jensen will direct a script by Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin and Linda Woolverton.

