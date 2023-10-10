Jordan Fisher Returning to Broadway in 'Hadestown,' News Announced After He Responded to Leaked Story on TikTok

Jordan Fisher is returning to Broadway!

The 29-year-old actor will take over the lead role of Orpheus in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown after Reeve Carney leaves the cast next month.

Jordan has previously starred on Broadway in Sweeney Todd, Dear Evan Hansen, and Hamilton. He’ll make his debut in Hadestown on November 20.

“First, I must thank Reeve for the magic he made in ‘Orpheus,’” Jordan said in a statement. “An absolutely historic run and performance. His unrelenting heart and soul is deeply embedded in this role and in this story. I’m beyond honored and grateful for the opportunity to step in and steward such a beautifully crafted character. My wife, son and I have been jamming to the cast album for a long time. It’s been a dream to be able to join the party! Specifically in this role. This tale is one that truly must be told again and again.”

One week before the casting news was officially announced, Jordan responded to a TikTok video that leaked the story.

Keep reading to find out more…

The infamous Broadway gossip TikToker known as “Sweaty Oracle” posted a video in which he revealed Jordan‘s casting, but also threw shade at his attendance record.

In the video, the TikToker posed the question, “Do I think he can handle the role of Orpheus eight times a week?” He then walked out of the room, but then popped back in and whispered “no.”

Jordan responded to the video in the comments section and said, “love you too 💜.”

Earlier this year, Jordan opened up about being diagnosed with an eating disorder while his wife was pregnant.