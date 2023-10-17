Sophia Bush Spending Time with Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Amid Their Recent Divorces

Sophia Bush recently separated from husband Grant Hughes and now she’s reportedly spending time with someone news.

The 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress is spending time with soccer player Ashlyn Harris, who is going through a divorce right now as well.

Sophia and Grant split back in August after 13 months of marriage while Ashlyn filed for divorce from her wife Ali Krieger back in September.

A source told People, “After being friends for years, and running in the same social circles, Sophia and Ashlyn went out on their first dinner date a couple of weeks ago. This is so recent, and they are both beginning new chapters.”

“There is no salacious story, though the public may want there to be,” the source said about Sophia and Ashlyn spending time together.

An insider told the outlet that Ashlyn and Ali separated months ago.

“Although it’s new information to the public, Ashlyn and Ali’s divorce began months ago and they have been living apart since the summer,” the source said.

